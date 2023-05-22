The best of British press photography

Members of the British Press Photographers' Association are showing off their best work in an exhibition that celebrates press photography.

Young Ukrainian refugee shows V sign after arriving in Przemysl, PolandMaja Smiejkowska
Maja Smiejkowska captured the moment a young Ukrainian refugee arrived by train in Przemysl, Poland, in March 2022, following the Russian invasion.

Curated by five leading industry figures, this year's exhibition covers stories from July 2021 through to the spring of 2023, as seen through the eyes of the association's photographers.

The exhibition can be seen at Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf in London, until 28 May.

Here is a selection of the pictures on show.

Aaron Chown/PA Media
In September 2022, Aaron Chown found an unusual angle to take this picture of the then new Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary outside 10 Downing Street, after she had met Queen Elizabeth II and accepted her invitation to form a new government.
Ash Knotek/Shutterstock
This picture of Nick Cave performing at the All Points East Festival in Victoria Park, London, was photographed by Ash Knotek.
Stefan Rousseau
Ahead of the Men's Euros final between England and Italy in July 2021, Stefan Rousseau caught the excitement by photographing Westminster Abbey choristers as they took a break from lessons to play football in the cloisters of the famous London cathedral.
Andy Rain/EPA
Andy Rain photographed Chloe Kelly (centre) as she celebrated with her England teammates after scoring the winning goal during the Women's Euros final against Germany at Wembley Stadium in London in July, 2022.
Marc Aspland The Times/Sunday Times
Photographer Marc Aspland turned his lens on the lower leagues and caught this atmospheric picture of a football match between Harpenden Town and Dunstable Town at Rothamsted Park in Harpenden.
Hannah McKay/Reuters
Hannah McKay covered the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July 2022, where she caught this frame of Scotland's Eilidh Gorrell in action on the balance beam.
Paul Marriott
Paul Marriott's picture captured a sombre moment as the rain started to fall in Piccadilly Circus a day after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Henry Nicholls
Photographer Henry Nicholls recorded the moment a member of the public dragged an activist who was blocking the road during a Just Stop Oil protest in London, in October 2022.
Julian Simmonds
Julian Simmonds was assigned to cover the war in Ukraine, where he took this picture of Ukrainian soldiers in their foxhole defending the north of the city of Kharkiv on the second day of the war.
Bradley Page
A serious fire in Wennington, Essex, was photographed by Bradley Page. Sixteen homes were destroyed in the blaze, which began as a compost fire in a back garden but quickly spread to the entire road.
Samir Hussein
Samir Hussein caught the moment the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in heavy rain at Sybil Strachan primary school in the Bahamas.
Leon Neal
Leon Neal combined a shopper on London's Oxford Street with an advert, as the annual Black Friday sale got under way in November 2022.
Christopher Furlong
As temperatures in England reached record highs in 2022, Christopher Furlong took this picture as residents took a dip in a paddling pool to cool off, outside their home in Leeds.
James Speakman
James Speakman also illustrated the record temperatures with this picture, taken in the Wayoh Reservoir near Bolton.
Geoff Caddick
Geoff Caddick photographed the huge waves crashing against the harbour wall in Porthcawl, South Wales, as Storm Eunice arrived.

