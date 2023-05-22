The best of British press photography
Members of the British Press Photographers' Association are showing off their best work in an exhibition that celebrates press photography.
Curated by five leading industry figures, this year's exhibition covers stories from July 2021 through to the spring of 2023, as seen through the eyes of the association's photographers.
The exhibition can be seen at Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf in London, until 28 May.
Here is a selection of the pictures on show.
