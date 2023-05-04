King Charles's Coronation: Royal superfans camp out

Royal fan Sally Scott poses on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation.Henry Nicholls / Reuters

Bunting is going up and flags are flying as London and the rest of the UK prepare for the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles.

Some people have pitched tents early in order to secure the best positions to view the procession.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Martin Divisek /EPA
Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Richard Baker / Getty Images

Meanwhile in Rhyl, people have used their craft skills to celebrate the royal occasion.

Paul Ellis / Getty Images

At Weymouth beach, sculptors Mark Anderson and Annette Rydin have constructed a giant sand sculpture of King Charles.

Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images

Official preparations are taking place. Yeoman of the Guard in full dress uniform have started their journey, and behind the scenes things are being prepared for the procession.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images
Justin Tallis / Getty Images

After a military parade for representatives of the Commonwealth who are taking part in the Coronation, a captain in the Maldives National Defence Force tried on a bearskin hat belonging to a British Guardsman.

Carl Court / Getty Images

In London's Soho, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted crowds as they visited a pub to see how it was preparing for the celebrations.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Back on the Mall, fans of the Royal Family were also getting ready for the occasion.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

