In pictures: Relaxed-looking King joins Coronation rehearsal
- Published
Members of the Royal Family have been spotted leaving Westminster Abbey after a rehearsal in advance of the King's Coronation on Saturday.
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were smiling and looked relaxed as they left a dry run of the big day.
The Princess Royal met cavalry officers preparing for Saturday, chatting with them during a visit to Wellington Barracks.
The King took part in a Coronation garden party at Buckingham Palace - the first of his reign - and met guests including Dame Doreen Lawrence and singer Lionel Richie.
People have already started gathering at the Mall outside Buckingham Palace, with some royal fans like Faith Nicholson camping out in tents to make sure they do not miss out on a prime viewing spot on Saturday.
All photographs are subject to copyright.
Read the latest from our royal correspondent Sean Coughlan - sign up here.