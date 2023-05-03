In pictures: Relaxed-looking King joins Coronation rehearsal

Members of the Royal Family have been spotted leaving Westminster Abbey after a rehearsal in advance of the King's Coronation on Saturday.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were smiling and looked relaxed as they left a dry run of the big day.

The Queen Consort was accompanied by her pages for the event
Prince Louis was pictured alongside the Prince of Wales after playing his part

The Princess Royal met cavalry officers preparing for Saturday, chatting with them during a visit to Wellington Barracks.

Part of the regiment's officers and senior non-commissioned officers posed for a photograph

The King took part in a Coronation garden party at Buckingham Palace - the first of his reign - and met guests including Dame Doreen Lawrence and singer Lionel Richie.

People have already started gathering at the Mall outside Buckingham Palace, with some royal fans like Faith Nicholson camping out in tents to make sure they do not miss out on a prime viewing spot on Saturday.

Officers have been on patrol along The Mall, part of the historic approach to Buckingham Palace
Celebrations started early for these banqueters in London's Carter Lane
Artist Claire Eason created a 90 ft by 65ft sculpture on Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland
A groundsman put the final touches to a re-laid and pristine lawn at Parliament Square
Yeoman warders at the Tower of London admired Coronation benches designed by schoolchildren

