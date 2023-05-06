Your pictures on the theme of 'three colours'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "three colours". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

SunflowersTom Reynolds
Tom Reynolds: "Beautiful sunflower fields In France. Taken when having lunch in a motorhome while touring."
Ila Schloss
Ila Schloss: "A wonderful installation I stumbled upon in Cromwell, Connecticut. It has been said that it is the best use of a Yugo that many have ever seen! I love how animated they are, doing their very best to stay in position."
Kim Osborn
Kim Osborn took this picture at The Longleat Balloon Festival in Wiltshire: "One of Europe's largest annual hot air balloon events, a spectacular night glow to music in memoriam of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Simply mesmerising."
Emma Warren
Emma Warren: "I've bin struggling to get my photos published, as they're all a bit rubbish!"
Liz Clayton
Liz Clayton: "I successfully grew these anemones this year. The purples, greens and yellows are so vibrant in the sun."
Mike Wright
Mike Wright: "Close-up of three tulips, deliberately out of focus to emphasise the colours."
Mark Dakin
Mark Dakin: "I hadn't realised that tulips only open up in the sun. I saw this flower a few days ago but, by the time I returned with my camera, the sun had gone in and the flower had closed. Good things come to those who wait."
Lee Harris
Lee Harris: "A pheasant's eye daffodil, one of the most beautiful flowers of spring. Taken in Graves Park in Sheffield this year."
Matthew Logan
Matthew Logan: "Every summer a huge field of sunflowers blooms along the Potomac River. The land, owned by the State of Maryland [USA], provides habitat and forage for wildlife."
Diana Woodhouse
Diana Woodhouse took this picture of three coffee cups.
Tim Kehoe
Tim Kehoe in the Danish capital, Copenhagen: "Restaurants and cafés, with their colourful furniture, are prepared to welcome springtime guests, but today - despite the sunshine - it's too chilly to sit outside."
Lorraine Devlin
Lorraine Devlin: "A close-up of beads from my collection of vintage and antique glass necklaces. Red, white and blue - the three colours of our national flag."
Dave Hamer
Dave Hamer: "Making light work of the wine gums, yum yum."
Mark Weaver
Mark Weaver: "Trees glow three colours at a light show in my local park."
Antony Baduns
Antony Baduns: "Colourful workmen`s markings, highlighting utility pipes on a pavement in Forfar, Angus."
David Hutchins
David Hutchins: "I was walking past an outdoor basketball court and the abstract nature of this part of the court just caught my attention."
Kadir Mumyakmaz
Kadir Mumyakmaz: "An original Italian scooter decorated with the Italian Flag's colours, proudly stands in front of an Italian restaurant in central London."

