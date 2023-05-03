King Charles's coronation dress rehearsal lights up London night
- Published
Members of the UK's armed forces have paraded through the streets of central London during the night in a full dress rehearsal for the King's coronation.
The procession will feature more than 6,000 men and women from the UK and Commonwealth countries.
Dressed in military attire, military personnel practised their positions in rows on horseback and on foot in preparation for Saturday's event, accompanying the Gold State Coach on its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
