Your pictures on the theme of 'on the edge'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "on the edge". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Model figures sit on a straw atop The Shard in LondonArt Man Wan
Art Man Wan created his own version of a famous photograph using a drinks can and some model figures: "Shot taken on top of the Shard in London, inspired by the famous photograph of workers sat on a beam above Manhattan by Charles C Ebbets."
Viv Cotton
Viv Cotton: "Whilst some of our group headed down to the edge; I decided to stay up high and photograph them against the thundering water."
Martin Odino
Martin Odino: "Grey-headed Kingfisher pivoting on the edge of a fence-post perch to hoist into flight against the resisting heavy raindrops."
Jane Luetkens
Jane Luetkens: "Pigeons on the edge of a roof enjoying the spring sun."
Cris Katch
Cris Katch: "An air conditioning unit provided this cat the 'purfect' spot for observing passing pedestrians."
Christine Philippoteaux
Christine Philippoteaux: "All winter long I place a plate full of bird food on my kitchen windowsill. Blue tits come regularly and sometimes stay perched on the edge of the plate for a little while. A pleasure for the eyes."
Kathleen Ann O'Donnell
Kathleen Ann O'Donnell: "An aerialist living life to the full."
Dan Shipp
Dan Shipp: "Multiple exposure of a paraglider taking off from a remote perch high above Nahuel Huapi Lake in Argentinian Patagonia. Once the brave pilot committed to going off the edge, that was it. Looked like great fun."
Karen Jelved
Karen Jelved: "I have no idea who was the subject of this bust or why it was placed on the edge of a ledge."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "Two lizards (brown anoles) are basking on the edge of a fence."
Jade Rebecca Blue
Jade Rebecca Blue: "On the edge of a winter paddle in Los Caños de Meca, my feet look like I'm standing in a pint of beer."
Marie Bertholet
Marie Bertholet: "Ants gather for a meal on the edge of a drop of jam."
Antony Baduns
Antony Baduns: "My dog Skye, a Romanian rescue dog, on the edge of a tyre checking out the scenery at our local dog walking park near Forfar, Angus."
Yvonne Warriner
Yvonne Warriner: "A pigeon taking a break on the edge of the Empire State Building in New York."
Magdalene Ong
Magdalene Ong: "After watching so many great documentaries about amazing rock climbers and at Yosemite- El Capitan, I wanted to see it for myself. It was surreal and I have so much respect for these brave climbers."
Mark Richardson
Mark Richardson: "Taken on a trip to Yorkshire Wildlife Park this 'upstart crow' certainly wasn't shy. I caught it just right as it leaned over the edge towards me. Luck and being in the right place with good camera at the ready I guess."
Janet McIntosh
Janet McIntosh: "Above the clouds on the edge of the mountain. Eagle Bluffs, Cypress Mountain, Vancouver, Canada."
Gianlorenzo Masini
Gianlorenzo Masini: "Who is afraid of shadows?"
Anthony Amorosi
Anthony Amorosi: "I waited a while to see what he would do and he just turned around and went the other way."
Graham Woollven
Graham Woollven: "A puffin launches into the void on their way to the sea at RSPB Bempton, at the edge of the Yorkshire coast."
Essam Higazi
Essam Higazi photographed this tree in Alexandria, Egypt.

