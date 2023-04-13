Mary Quant: The mini skirt pioneer who defined 60s fashion
- Published
British fashion designer Mary Quant, credited with designing the mini skirt that helped to define the Swinging 60s, has died aged 93.
Let's take a look back at her life in pictures.
In 1955, Quant set up a shop called Bazaar just off the King's Road in London's Chelsea area, where she sold a range of clothes and accessories.
Her clothes appealed to a new generation of women who had decided they did not want to dress like their mothers.
She won a scholarship to London's prestigious Goldsmiths College, where she failed to complete her course but did meet future husband and business partner Alexander Plunket-Greene.
It was the mini skirt more than any other garment that came to epitomise the new liberated woman.
Hems had been rising since the late 1950s - but it was Quant who popularised the style and put it out into the mass market.
An era-defining haircut by iconic stylist Vidal Sassoon was named after Quant, who was one of his celebrity clients.
The cut was a geometric five-point bob, which was worn by the fashion designer and contrasted sharply with the romantic, curly look of the 1950s.
All pictures subject to copyright