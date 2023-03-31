In Pictures: King Charles's state visit to Germany
King Charles is in Germany this week, on his first state visit since becoming monarch.
The three-day trip began on Wednesday, with the King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arriving at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, in Schönefeld,
German officials greeted them, with soldiers lining the red carpet.
The royal limousine and King's convoy, along with a police escort, made their way towards the Brandenburg Gate for a ceremonial welcome.
There, the King and Queen Consort met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Elke Büdenbender.
Onlookers waved flags as the King and the president returned their waves. Meanwhile, the union flag was raised to the sound of God Save The King.
The president then welcomed the royal couple to Bellevue Palace, where they signed the official guest book.
After a green-energy reception, the King and the president planted a tree in the garden.
And that evening, they were joined at a state banquet by British and German dignitaries, including UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly accompanied by his wife, Susannah.
The King and Queen Consort arrived alongside the president and first lady.
Motsi Mabuse, a judge on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing programme, and her husband, Evgenij Voznyuk, also attended.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel also met the King.
The King and the president gave speeches.
Speaking in German, the King said he and the Queen Consort had been "deeply touched" by the warm welcome and praised the "very special" German nation.
Both nations would stand united with Ukraine, he said.
At the end of their speeches, the King and the president proposed toasts, with the president unveiling a photograph of the King as a child with his late father, Prince Philip.
The red carpet was rolled out again the next day, ahead of the King's visit to the German Chancellery.
He was welcomed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before visiting a farmers' market in Wittenbergplatz with outgoing Berlin Mayor and state premier Franziska Giffey.
The King went on to visit the the lower house of the German parliament, where he and the Queen Consort signed the guestbook with Bundestag President Baerbel Bas.
Speaking mostly in German, the King told the members of the Bundestag it was a "particular honour" to be in Germany and he wanted to "renew the pledge of friendship between our nations".
He also thanked the German people for their "extraordinary kindness" following Queen Elizabeth II's death, last year.
The King spoke of the war in Ukraine, saying the UK and Germany stood "in defence of freedom and sovereignty", and closed by saying: "In the long and remarkable story of our two countries, there are many chapters yet unwritten. Let us fill these with the restless pursuit of a better tomorrow."
He received a standing ovation.
