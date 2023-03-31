In Pictures: King Charles's state visit to Germany

King Charles is in Germany this week, on his first state visit since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla arrive in GermanyGetty Images

The three-day trip began on Wednesday, with the King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arriving at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, in Schönefeld,

EPA

German officials greeted them, with soldiers lining the red carpet.

Reuters

The royal limousine and King's convoy, along with a police escort, made their way towards the Brandenburg Gate for a ceremonial welcome.

There, the King and Queen Consort met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Elke Büdenbender.

Reuters

Onlookers waved flags as the King and the president returned their waves. Meanwhile, the union flag was raised to the sound of God Save The King.

EPA

The president then welcomed the royal couple to Bellevue Palace, where they signed the official guest book.

Reuters

After a green-energy reception, the King and the president planted a tree in the garden.

EPA

And that evening, they were joined at a state banquet by British and German dignitaries, including UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly accompanied by his wife, Susanna.

Reuters

The King and Queen Consort arrived alongside the president and first lady.

Getty Images

Motsi Mabuse, a judge on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing programme, and her husband, Evgenij Voznyuk, also attended.

EPA

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel also met the King.

EPA

The King and the president gave speeches.

EPA

Speaking in German, the King said he and the Queen Consort had been "deeply touched" by the warm welcome and praised the "very special" German nation.

Both nations would stand united with Ukraine, he said.

At the end of their speeches, the King and the president proposed toasts, with the president unveiling a photograph of the King as a child with his late father, Prince Philip.

Getty Images

The red carpet was rolled out again the next day, ahead of the King's visit to the German Chancellery.

Reuters

He was welcomed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before visiting a farmers' market in Wittenbergplatz with outgoing Berlin Mayor and state premier Franziska Giffey.

Reuters
Reuters
PA Media

The King went on to visit the the lower house of the German parliament, where he and the Queen Consort signed the guestbook with Bundestag President Baerbel Bas.

Reuters

Speaking mostly in German, the King told the members of the Bundestag it was a "particular honour" to be in Germany and he wanted to "renew the pledge of friendship between our nations".

He also thanked the German people for their "extraordinary kindness" following Queen Elizabeth II's death, last year.

EPA

The King spoke of the war in Ukraine, saying the UK and Germany stood "in defence of freedom and sovereignty", and closed by saying: "In the long and remarkable story of our two countries, there are many chapters yet unwritten. Let us fill these with the restless pursuit of a better tomorrow."

He received a standing ovation.

PA Media

