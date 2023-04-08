Your pictures on the theme of 'woodland'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "woodland". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Woman in woodlandMichael W Finn
Michael W Finn: "Walking in the autumn glade, Queenswood, Herefordshire."
Thomas Hunt
Thomas Hunt: "Timber stacks in Fingle Woods along the River Teign at Clifford Bridge, Dunsford, Dartmoor National Park in Devon."
Jade Blue
Jade Blue: "Playing in the headlights of our van one night in the woods in Sussex."
Barry Gore
Barry Gore: "Early morning mist, St Marc's Forest, Mohon, Brittany, France."
Neil Marsden
Neil Marsden: "An inquisitive fox is not quite what she seems. This beautifully carved figure can be found in the woods around Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil."
Graham Wilkin
Graham Wilkin: "Flooding on the Somerset Levels had a haunting beauty to it in places."
Mark Sewell
Mark Sewell: "Our boy Max having a rest among the snowdrops, Lorenden Park, Painters Forstal near Faversham, Kent."
Deon Ludeman
Deon Ludeman: "Feeling so small between these giants. Don't we all love to look upwards when we are in a wooded area between trees?"
David Dillon
David Dillon: "Snack under the tree."
Dan Oakey
Dan Oakey: "Walking through the woods from Stonehouse to Stroud, we caught the beautiful undersides of celandines which we'd never noticed before."
Ian Brash
Ian Brash: "Snowdrops give the woodland a beauty all of its own."
Kate York
Kate York: "Zephyr (labradoodle) enjoying a winter woodland leap, chasing his tennis ball."
Jane Williamson
Jane Williamson: "Strange sightings in woodlands around Cheekwood Estate, Nashville, Tennessee."
Joseph R Turner:
Joseph R Turner: "Clifty Falls State Park, Southern Indiana. Colourful fungus on a crisp, early spring morning."
M Collins
M Collins: "Cathedral - a secret avenue of trees at Bedgebury Pinetum."
Bob Bennett
Bob Bennett: "Woodland in the sky. Captured near Milton Abbot on the way to a photo shoot on Dartmoor."
Lara Neighbour
Lara Neighbour: "Forestry plantation photographed on 35mm film and cyanotype printing. Blue monochrome of a monoculture crop felt appropriate."
Daniel Hartwright
Daniel Hartwright: "Sea fog drifting through Australian eucalyptus trees on Signal Hill above Cape Town, South Africa one morning, while a British dog looks on."
John Barry
John Barry: "An early morning photograph from Wistmans Wood, Dartmoor - a fine example of ancient upland oak woodland."
John Lanagan
John Lanagan: "ICM (Intentional Camera Movement) shot of bluebells at Arger Fen and Spouse's Vale in Suffolk."
David Haffey
David Haffey: "Wych elm seeds set against the dark and gloomy background of an ancient woodland in the north of England."
Angus M Hulbert
Angus M Hulbert: "The hidden Outlandia in the Glen Nevis Woodlands. A beautiful walk up the west side of Glen Nevis will lead you to this beautiful and secluded location where you will find Outlandia. Safe adventures."
Paczula Tadeusz
And finally a photograph taken by Paczula Tadeusz in the Parc de la Villette, Paris.

The next theme is "on the edge" and the deadline for entries is 18 April 2023.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story