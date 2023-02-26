Your pictures on the theme of 'shelter'

Image caption,

Pavlina Gavrilova: "During our Safari trip to Africa, we stayed at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge in Zimbabwe. While having breakfast in the open area we noticed many nests hanging on the palms surrounding the hotel. Later we were told that these nests are built by little birds called southern masked weavers. These little birds take grasses, reeds, and other vegetation, and carefully weave them together to form their sophisticated nests."