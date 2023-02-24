Capturing every hour of each New Year's Day for 24 years

Image caption,

Helen Chambers took this picture in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, she calls it The Road Between Them: "Nothing really prepares you for the loss of a parent. It feels like a formative moment, that will shape the rest of your life. Something that you will never truly get over. Both my parents died this year. My mum passed away in June in our family house, on the east side of this road, and my dad, in December, in a nursing home, on the west side. This seemingly unexceptional place is significant to me, because it is the road that separated them."