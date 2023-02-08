In pictures: Press Photographer of the Year
Reuters photographer Hannah McKay has been named as The British Press Photographers' Association Press Photographer of the Year for 2022.
McKay's work was selected from more than 2,000 entries by photographers working in the UK and abroad.
Across the various categories members of the association were invited to vote for their favourite entries, with members of the board choosing the overall winning portfolio from the category winners.
Here are a selection of the winning entries from each category.
Hannah McKay: Press Photographer of the Year and winner of the News category
Simon Hulme: Business category winner
Simon Townsley: Photo Essay category winner
Victoria Jones: Winner of the Essay (Death of a Monarch) category
Joann Randles: Portrait category winner
Robert Perry: Arts and Entertainment category winner
Max Mumby: Winner Royal category
Ben Stansall: Sport (action) category winner
Eddie Keogh: Sport (away from the action) category winner
George Cracknell-Wright: Young Photographer category winner
You can see more winning images on the competition website.