Image caption,

Members of historical society The Sealed Knot re-enact the Battle of Nantwich for the 50th time on Mill Island in Nantwich, Cheshire. The battle took place in 1644 between the Roundheads (Parliamentarians), commanded by Sir Thomas Fairfax, and the Cavaliers (Royalists) commanded by Lord Byron and became one of the key events of the first English Civil War.