Your pictures on the theme of 'together'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "together". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Blue ringFiona Higgins
Fiona Higgins: "Together in blue."
Elizabeth Spear
Elizabeth Spear: "Great crested grebes together in the morning light on Lake Wanaka in New Zealand."
Christopher Sonczak
Christopher Sonczak: "Casting memories together that are as fleeting in time as a shadow, but last a lifetime in the mind."
Viacheslav Dinerchtein
Viacheslav Dinerchtein: "From the milonga in Buenos Aires. Clearly, nothing existed for the protagonists of this image - only the here, the now, the togetherness."
Peter Kitanov
Peter Kitanov photographed a pair of Egyptian vultures at Sofia Zoo, Bulgaria.
Kathleen Ann O'Donnell
Kathleen Ann O'Donnell sent in this picture of Sean Henry's sculpture Land Couples at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.
Richard Hughes
Richard Hughes: "Taken on our first trip to a sandy beach on the south coast with my wife and son. To remember just how tiny his feet were, and remember all the special days together."
Katie Dalton
Katie Dalton: "Like many people, our family didn't see each other for long periods during the pandemic. But the highs and lows of Leeds United led to many memorable WhatsApps and video calls - and when football opened up again, we came together from across the UK for a much delayed trip to Elland Road and visited our stone in Centenary Square, which reads 'Dalton family - marching on together'."
Vivek Sunder
Vivek Sunder: "After 22 months of gestation, four years of nursing and a lifetime of care, the mother and child bond in elephants is the epitome of togetherness."
Irene Gombac
Irene Gombac took this at the Haleakala shield volcano in Hawaii.
Ian Brash
Ian Brash: "There is a synergy between a man and his dog - something that is tangible and constant."
Bill Collins
Bill Collins: "These are the most loved teddy bears belonging to my deceased brother and myself. Don't know which teddy belonged to who, but they have been together for over 70 years, sitting on a shelf watching a lifetime go by."
Yvonne Beurse:
Yvonne Beurse: "Two little pears together on their way to the light."
Vahe Saboonchian
Vahe Saboonchian: "A photograph of our daughter with our dog, taken on a Fujifilm X10 camera. Dolly was three years old when our daughter was born. Very soon, she became her 'guard dog'. Always by her side, always keeping a watchful eye on her. Two weeks ago we said goodbye to Dolly, who by now was almost 15 years old. Our home, and our hearts, feel very empty."
Annette Evans
Annette Evans: "We were all together for Christmas."
Michael Handelman
Michael Handelman: "Heading for a swim on the French Atlantic Coast."

