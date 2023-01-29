Your pictures on the theme of 'together'

Image caption,

Vahe Saboonchian: "A photograph of our daughter with our dog, taken on a Fujifilm X10 camera. Dolly was three years old when our daughter was born. Very soon, she became her 'guard dog'. Always by her side, always keeping a watchful eye on her. Two weeks ago we said goodbye to Dolly, who by now was almost 15 years old. Our home, and our hearts, feel very empty."