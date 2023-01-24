Paris Fashion Week: Dante's Inferno and faux taxidermy open Haute Couture shows
Designs by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, inspired by Dante's Inferno and featuring faux taxidermy, kicked off the Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collections at Paris Fashion Week.
"Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso: One cannot exist without the others," says Roseberry in the show notes.
"It is a reminder that there is no such thing as heaven without hell; there is no joy without sorrow; there is no ecstasy of creation without the torture of doubt."
Naomi Campbell walked the runway in a faux taxidermy wolf during Schiaparelli's show.
Irina Shaykhlislamova and Shalom Harlow also showed the fashion house's similar big cat creations, a lion and a snow leopard.
The designs had a mixed reaction on social media with some questioning the use of animals, even fake ones.
The lifelike creations weren't just consigned to the catwalks, Kylie Jenner arrived for the show at the Petit Palais also wearing a very realistic lion's head.
She wasn't the only audience member to turn heads with her outfit. Doja Cat arrived for the show covered in a reported 30,000 crystals and painted red.
Maison Rabih Kayrouz returned to runway for first time in three years.
The Lebanese designer sent models through a maze of rooms in a Paris mansion.
Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri paid homage to Josephine Baker with her spring haute couture show, featuring beaded fringes and crushed velvet.
The world's richest man, Bernard Arnault, recently appointed his daughter to head up the fashion house.
Mr Arnault promoted Delphine Arnault, 47, as part of a reshuffle at LVMH, Europe's most valuable company which owns 75 luxury businesses, including Dior.
Editor-In-Chief of American Vogue and Chief Content Officer of magazine publisher Conde Nast Dame Anna Wintour and film director, Baz Luhrmann were on the front row for the show.
Designer Virginie Viard and artist Xavier Veilhan explored "a mythical bestiary that entwines the artist's dream world" for Chanel. While in more down to earth moments, the brand's trademark two piece sets took centre stage.
