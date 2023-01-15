Your pictures on the theme of 'open doors'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "open doors". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Old home with open door and windowsRachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "An open door at an abandoned house in New Brunswick, Canada."
Tricia Ryan
Tricia Ryan: "This is Magic the beagle checking the weather before deciding whether to consent to going for a walk on a so-so day in chilly Dorset in November. I love this photo of her heading from the dark to the light."
Harald Loeffler
Harald Loeffler: "Family members going up for their first skydiving adventure learned that doors just get in the way of a successful exit, and that at least one was superfluous."
Robert Horner
Robert Horner: "A pair of open doors within a pair of closed doors, Malaga, Spain."
Elizabeth Roach
Elizabeth Roach: "Louisbourg National Historic Site, Nova Scotia. The charming 'garden keeper' enjoying a few moments of knitting and quiet before a shipload of tourists descended."
Lindsey Rolfe
Lindsey Rolfe: "On Sunday night all the machines were empty and the doors were open in a launderette in San Francisco."
Olga Arune
Olga Arune: "Let me in!"
Kristine Zlamete
Kristine Zlamete: "Dramatic entrance to the forest in Latvia."
Jennie Meakin
Jennie Meakin: "Shake it off. Down the old windy streets of Bari, you can happen on someone mid-house clean. Suddenly a brush popped out the door, and back in almost as quickly."
Jane Thakker
Jane Thakker: "An unexpected door in the grounds of a hotel in the Suusamyr Valley in Kyrgyzstan."
Kevin Munt
Kevin Munt took this picture by the coast.
Tim Rishton
Tim Rishton: "Opening the door to let the lambs out after the winter's snow; competition to be first out is intense."

