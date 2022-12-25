Weather, wildlife and wonder: Your pictures of 2022

Throughout 2022 we asked readers to send in their pictures on a variety of given themes. Here is a selection of the best we received from around the world.

A dog at the windowShelley Stotler
Shelley Stotler: "Maizie looking at me while I'm looking at her from outside the window. Maizie is a very good watchdog! She's always on the lookout for neighbourhood dogs and cats - and me, when coming and going."
Isabella Cook
Isabella Cook: "While my sister sits next to the pilot, she takes in the views of the breathtaking San Juan islands of Washington from a seaplane."
Irina Petrova Adamatzky
Irina Petrova Adamatzky: "A toy cyclist is taking a ride on mountains made of rye bread and cream cheese - ecotourism and healthy eating concept."
Harald Loeffler
Harald Loeffler: "After a fresh snowfall, you can see where and how animals have made their way, stopping to rest among the freshly fallen aspen leaves in California's high country."
Carolyn Howe
Carolyn Howe: "A -25C walk with frozen eyelashes, Alberta, Canada."
Scott Antcliffe
Scott Antcliffe: “Capturing light trails under the Tyne Bridge, Newcastle.”
Michael Cummins
Michael Cummins: “Early daffodils blooming in Spital Cemetery, Chesterfield, during lockdown.”
Laura Booth
Laura Booth: "A blue tit against a blue sky on a cold winter's morning."
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "The shadow of a tiny snake hidden under a leaf."
Jenni Harrison
Jenni Harrison sent in this portrait of her daughter - a cloaked figure among the bare woodland
Clive Tobin
Clive Tobin: "Need to work on camouflage"
Susan Cook
Susan Cook: "Early last spring, after cutting my hair, I decided to put the trimmings out for the birds in the garden busily collecting supplies and building their nests. This little robin seemed very taken with my offering, and flew down many times to fill her beak. Later, come autumn, I found her nest, hidden in some ivy. It was completely and cosily lined with my white hair."
Feldore McHugh
Feldore McHugh: "Aberdeen Peepshow: no matter their age, no-one can resist peeping through a hole in the fence around a construction site to see what's going on!"
Jane Williams
Jane Williams sent in this picture on the theme of exercise
Ronald Timms
Ronald Timms sent in this picture titled, Dance me to the end of love: "These two girls enjoying, and taking part in, the evening entertainment in Piazza Navona just summed up our feelings that day. Taken the day after our 50th anniversary, on our first-ever trip to Rome, it just seemed right to borrow the title from Leonard Cohen."
Daniel J Castelli
Daniel J Castelli: "A resident in our town, of Portland, Connecticut, built a replica of the Doctor's Tardis. It served as a tiny, free library. By photographing it at night, on film, I eliminated a distracting, messy background."
Alexandros Kallias
Alexandros Kallias: "Silhouettes of people taking a stroll by the sea in Thessaloniki (Greece) depicted as 'human sculptures'"
Eugene Resh
Eugene Resh sent in this picture, which he titled "In the midst of it"
Raj Padia
Raj Padia took this picture of the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, India
Krzysztof Suchnicki
Krzysztof Suchnicki: "This park in Wroclaw, Poland, is always full of rooks during winter"
Louise Moon
Louise Moon: "I'd been wanting to try this photographic set-up for ages. You take photos of a lightbulb with an indoor sparkler behind it to make it look like its cracking with energy. It took lots of trial and error to get the sparkler in the right place, but I was really pleased with the final result."
Adam Berry
Adam Berry: "I love the way this image has a 'wow' factor. It was taken free-diving, without tanks, on a single breath. The scuba divers give a feeling of how deep it is - then you look at the bottom and see my friend sitting on the rock, that's when the 'wow' comes in. To think he can go that deep in one breath gives a real sense of how far he went and what it takes. At that depth, your lungs are squeezed from the pressure and it almost feels like they are empty."
Carl Gibbons
Carl Gibbons: "Even at midnight, the concrete carries the heat of the day"
Robert Mazelow
Robert Mazelow: "A cooking nightmare"
Court Richards
Court Richards: "A lady walks quietly through the golden autumn colours in a Paris park"
Feldore McHugh
Feldore McHugh: "The barrier of a fence wasn't going to stop this little dog from seeing what was going on on the other side"
Phoebe Dill
Phoebe Dill: "Cumbrian summers can be filled with a lot of rain and grey skies, which hold their own beauty, but when the sun comes out it is glorious"
Eric Matthews
Eric Matthews: "Walking back to the car park at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the late afternoon light on this sculpture by Robert Indiana was perfect"

The next theme is "open doors" and the deadline for entries is 10 January 2023.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.

You can upload your entries on this page, or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

More on this story

Related Topics