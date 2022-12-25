Weather, wildlife and wonder: Your pictures of 2022
Throughout 2022 we asked readers to send in their pictures on a variety of given themes. Here is a selection of the best we received from around the world.
The next theme is "open doors" and the deadline for entries is 10 January 2023.
The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.
You can upload your entries on this page, or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.
Terms and conditions apply.
Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.
All photographs subject to copyright.