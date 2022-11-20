Your pictures on the theme of 'autumn walks'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "autumn walks". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Seagulls on a lakeSiobahn Gale
Siobahn Gale: "Watching the gulls at Sheffield Park and Garden, East Sussex."
Gianlorenzo Masin
Gianlorenzo Masini: "The retrieving tide draws surprising shapes in the sand of San Diego beaches[, California]. This one reminded me of a forest in autumn. The Sun setting added the colours."
Frances O'Connor
Frances O'Connor: "Autumn walk at the National Trust's Longshaw Estate in the Peak District National Park."
LP Roca
LP Roca: "Taken during a delightful hike - La Tejera Negra, the enchanted beech forest, Guadalajara, Spain."
Laura Murphy
Laura Murphy: "Taken on a wet walk whilst on holiday on the Isle of Arran, [North Ayrshire,] Scotland."
Alecia Ibinson
Alecia Ibinson: "The brightest leaf of them all."
Ruth Rasbridge
Ruth Rasbridge: "Horsing around - not so much of a gallop but more of a gentle stroll - Gower, Swansea."
Olga Arune
Olga Arune: "Autumn nature through a crystal ball."
Jeffrey Edwards
Jeffrey Edwards: "Fallen acorns waiting to ready to germinate."
John Clarke
John Clarke: "Amazing Sun and a foot paddle in late October."
Valérie Risi
Valérie Risi: "On a lovely walk towards the village of Skendleby, in the Lincolnshire Wolds, we spotted those beautiful mushrooms."
Vahe Saboonchian
Vahe Saboonchian: "So many people walk their dogs at the park every day - and over the years, many friendships have been forged there. I noticed this group of friends chatting, wonderfully framed by the tree branches. The bird flying across the shot was an added bonus."
George Lipscomb
George Lipscomb: "We have a lot of squirrels in our local park and this one took ages finding his lunch amongst the autumn leaves."
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "Beautiful autumn red tree in New Brunswick, Canada."
William Howes
William Howes: "Most autumn walks consist of orange and red leaves but not all. This walk had more mushrooms than I could count and this photo was the most perfect one of all of them."
Charlotte Whitaker
Charlotte Whitaker: "Collecting all the conkers we find on a walk."
Yvonne Warriner
Yvonne Warriner: "A beautiful sunny autumn walk through the grounds of Nostell Priory, Wragby, Wakefield[, West Yorkshire]."
Edwin Deverill
Edwin Deverill: "A damp stroll through the New Forest in September with the kids - we found a variety of wonderful mushrooms to photograph."
Ellen Cox
Ellen Cox: "Well what else are autumn walks for? My daughters' favourite part of the season."
Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson: "An autumnal walk at a wet Westonbirt Arboretum[, Gloucestershire]."
Court Richards
Court Richards: "A lady walks quietly through the golden autumn colours in a Paris park."
Rachel Ind
Rachel Ind: "Mists, dew-covered cobwebs and the Sun stays low in the sky."
Rickie Zayee
Rickie Zayee: "Blackberries in Suffolk."
Chris Klein
Chris Klein: "Walking with our dogs through a small patch of woodland - Gustav never tires of his sticks."

