Rishi Sunak's first day as prime minister in pictures
- Published
Following Liz Truss leaving Downing Street on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak became the new UK prime minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
In the morning, members of Ms Truss's cabinet arrived at Downing Street for a final meeting with her as prime minister and a group photo.
Meanwhile, King Charles arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of his meeting with the outgoing prime minister and then another with Mr Sunak to invite him to form a government.
The lectern was then placed outside Downing Street and Ms Truss stepped outside to address the nation for her final time as the shortest-serving British prime minister ever.
Her husband and two daughters stood by her side.
She said it had been "a huge honour" to be prime minister, especially to lead the nation in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II and welcoming the accession of King Charles.
In her unapologetic farewell speech, she defended her lower-tax vision for the UK and urged her successor Mr Sunak to be "bold" in a bid to boost the economy.
Ms Truss then travelled to Buckingham Palace.
She was greeted by King Charles's equerry, Lt Col Johnny Thompson, before handing in her resignation to the monarch.
Shortly after, the new Conservative Party leader also arrived at the palace.
Mr Sunak met the King in the 1844 room - often dubbed the most important room in the Palace.
The marble and gilt room is named after the date of a visit from a Russian tsar.
After being invited to form a government by King Charles, Mr Sunak became the UK's 57th prime minister.
He is the third prime minister this year and will enter Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries.
After official photographs, the meeting was then private, setting a pattern for the confidential weekly audiences that are held between the monarch and prime minister.
Mr Sunak then returned to Downing Street and walked past No 10's cat, Larry.
Stepping up to the lectern, Mr Sunak addressed the nation.
He paid tribute to Ms Truss, saying she was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country, saying "it's a noble aim".
He says he admired her restlessness to create change - but "some mistakes were made".
"Not born of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite. But mistakes nonetheless."
Mr Sunak said he is determined to "fix the mistakes" made by his predecessor.
He added he was ready to lead the country "into the future and put your needs above politics", saying he would build a government that "represents the best of my party".
After his short speech, Mr Sunak posed outside the famous door and then entered 10 Downing Street.
