Your pictures on the theme of 'empty spaces'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "empty spaces". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

A fisherman at the lagoon of MessolonghiLia Mageira
Lia Mageira: "A fisherman at the lagoon of Messolonghi, Greece."
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "The empty spaces within a concrete shell."
Ivon Sataumer
Ivon Sataumer: "Sometimes the clouds in the sky are mistaken. They didn't come to block the sunlight. They came to embrace it."
Kobus Peché
Kobus Peché: "Sleeping heron in Royal Natal National Park, South Africa."
Susan Cook
Susan Cook: "It was a magic moment on an early morning walk. Two friendly horses leaned in from behind me and our shadows together reached far out into the empty field."
An-Son Vu Wurdemann
An-Son Vu Wurdemann: "Exploring an abandoned bunker in Kent."
Andrew D Jackson
Andrew D Jackson: "Greenland has plenty of empty space. The view from our hotel in Ilulissat revealed a few fishing boats dwarfed by one massive iceberg."
Sue Norton
Sue Norton: "Empty space in the seedcase of a fallen conker."
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "An empty classroom in a school located in New Brunswick, Canada."
Salar de Uyuni
Salar de Uyuni: "Crossroads, Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia."
Mike Harrison
Mike Harrison: "Mesmerising endless beauty."
Ruth Atkins
Ruth Atkins: "A child walks down a pink stairwell in Peckham."
Glyn Moffitt
Glyn Moffitt: "Empty sunset seats on Southend-on-Sea pier."
Raj Padia
Raj Padia took this picture of the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, India.
Alan Milnes
Alan Milnes: "An empty space that never should be."

