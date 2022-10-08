Your pictures on the theme of 'skylines'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "skylines". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Woman in Liwonde, MalawiTony Dowell
Tony Dowell: "A woman carrying food baskets alongside the railway line forms a graceful silhouette against the skyline."
David Darby
David Darby: "Time seemed to stand still in the tranquillity of this crisp October morning in Ontario's Algonquin Park."
WG Street
WG Street: "Lines of whelk shells leading to the cottages on the skyline."
James Gadsby-Bruce
James Gadsby-Bruce: "A chance glance out of the window on the viaduct shows Birmingham at its finest."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "A view of the London skyline as seen from Richmond Park. So near and yet so far."
Jane Phipps
Jane Phipps: "The serenity of this skyline meeting the ocean comes with a very simple message."
Mark Ballett
Mark Ballett: "We run a smallholding so don't often go very far. The skyline forms the limit of our world most of the time."
Steve Boreham
Steve Boreham: "Colombo city skyline from the bank of Beira Lake. After this year's power cuts it came as a surprise to see the Lotus Tower beautifully lit on Saturday night."
Dani Jay
Dani Jay: "Sunrise over Manhattan viewed from the deck of the Queen Mary 2 as it sailed into New York."
JC Melling
JC Melling: "In order to board the train in Staveley, Cumbria you first climb the steps up to the platform. I spotted this row of sentinel chimney pots overlooking the village as we waited for the train."
Ruth O'Connor
Ruth O'Connor: "I was lucky enough to capture this breathtaking view of the Palm House in Kew Gardens at an evening event."
Jayne Dickinson
Jayne Dickinson: "My friend and her dog."
Lily Chandler
Lily Chandler: "Sunset over Riga's old town, taken from the Latvian Academy of Sciences, with the Central Market in the foreground."
Melissa Hookway
Melissa Hookway: "Easter Island Moai marking the sky at sunrise, looking strangely like half a zip on the horizon."

