The Queen's funeral in pictures
The doors to Westminster Abbey have opened as guests arrive for the Queen's state funeral this morning.
The monarch's coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 guests will attend the service.
Politicians, royals and celebrities are among those attending the service.
Arlene Foster, former first minister of Northern Ireland, Sir Chris Whitty, the UK government's chief medical adviser during the pandemic, and minister Jacob Rees-Mogg were among those seen arriving at the abbey.
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has also arrived.
Police officers have been patrolling outside Westminster Abbey and down The Mall ahead of the funeral, which is set to begin at 11.00 BST.
People have been gathering on streets in London to watch the funeral procession.
Life will come to a standstill for millions as the UK says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
Chrissy Heerey, who serves in the Royal Air Force and was the last person to view Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state, was among those gathered on the streets.
