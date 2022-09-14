People gather ahead of Queen's lying-in-state
Large queues are forming along the banks of the River Thames as people wait for the Queen's lying-in-state to begin.
People have also been gathering along the Mall and Whitehall ahead of the procession, when the Queen's coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
King Charles III and his sons the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will walk behind the Queen's coffin this afternoon, alongside other senior royals.
It will travel along the Mall, past Horse Guards Parade and down Whitehall to arrive at Westminster Hall at 15:00 BST.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past the coffin to pay their respects, with a huge policing operation in place.
The late Queen will lie in state for four days inside Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral, to be held on 19 September.
