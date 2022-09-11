Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh

The Queen's funeral cortege leaves Balmoral CastlePA Media

The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle at the start of a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, passing through Aberdeen and Dundee.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Andy Buchannen / AFP

In the second car of the cortege is the Queen's daughter, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Princess Anne will stay with the coffin as it is moved first to Edinburgh and then to London.

Phil Noble/Reuters

Thousands of people will see the cortege as the late monarch's coffin is driven to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Hannah McKay/Reuters
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Phil Noble/Reuters

There are a total of 45 vehicles in the funeral cortege, including police outriders and support vehicles.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Queen's coffin will arrive in London on Tuesday. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.

