Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle at the start of a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, passing through Aberdeen and Dundee.
In the second car of the cortege is the Queen's daughter, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Princess Anne will stay with the coffin as it is moved first to Edinburgh and then to London.
Thousands of people will see the cortege as the late monarch's coffin is driven to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
There are a total of 45 vehicles in the funeral cortege, including police outriders and support vehicles.
The Queen's coffin will arrive in London on Tuesday. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.