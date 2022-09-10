In pictures: Royals pay tribute as Charles becomes king

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of SussexChris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At Windsor Castle the crowds who came to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II were surprised when William and Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, appeared through the gates with Prince Harry and Meghan.

Together, they viewed tributes left for Britain's longest-ever reigning monarch and greeted the crowds.

It was the first time the four of them have been seen together in more than two years.

Andrew Coulridge / Reuters
PAUL CHILDS/Reuters
Paul Childs / Reuters
Kirsty O'Connor/PA

At Crathie Kirk, a church near Balmoral in Scotland, the Queen's three younger children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, were among the family members who viewed the floral tributes.

Owen Humphreys/PA
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Her Majesty's four granddaughters, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor, plus her eldest grandson Peter Phillips, were also there.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, King Charles III was formally proclaimed king, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

Jonathan Brady/PA

King Charles dedicated the rest of his life to serving as monarch at meeting of the Accession Council at St James' Palace in London.

In his address, he paid tribute to the Queen and spoke of the "irreparable loss we've all suffered".

Victoria Jones / Pool / via Reuters

He was accompanied by his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and the heir to the throne, Prince William.

Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP

The ceremony was attended by political leaders including Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was only appointed into the role earlier this week.

VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Labour leader Keir Starmer was also there alongside former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major.

Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

The Proclamation of Accession was signed by a number of dignitaries, including Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS
Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

Outside, Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White, read the Principal Proclamation from the balcony overlooking Friary Court.

Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Michael of Kent, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, were seen together as the Principal Proclamation was read from the balcony.

Richard Heathcote/Pool via REUTERS

The Band of the Coldstream Guards saluted the the proclamation.

Tolga Ovali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Outside, members of the public listened to the proclamation.

Daniel Leal/PA

Gun salutes took place in Hyde Park and above at the Tower of London, as the Principal Proclamation was read.

Tolga Akman /EPA-EFE

A second Proclamation was read at the Royal Exchange in the City of London. State Trumpeters led a procession which included the Lord Mayor as well as various City officers.

Pool via Reuters

Officials and elected members of the City of London Corporation doffed their hats.

Toby Melville/PA Wire
Toby Melville/PA Wire

Following the ceremonies, King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace. His coronation may not be for many months yet - some 16 months passed between the death of Queen Elizabeth's father and her coronation in June 1953.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters

