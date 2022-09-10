In pictures: Pomp and ceremony as Charles becomes King
Charles III has been formally proclaimed King, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.
King Charles dedicated the rest of his life to serving as monarch at meeting of the Accession Council at St James' Palace in London.
In his address, he paid tribute to the Queen and spoke of the "irreparable loss we've all suffered".
He was accompanied by his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and the heir to the throne, Prince William.
The ceremony was attended by political leaders including Prime Minister Liz Truss.
The Labour leader Keir Starmer was also there alongside former Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major.
The Proclamation of Accession was signed by a number of dignitaries, including Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Outside, Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White, reads the Principal Proclamation from the balcony overlooking Friary Court.
Prince Michael of Kent, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, are seen together as the Principal Proclamation is read from the balcony.
The Band of the Coldstream Guards saluted the the proclamation.
Outside members of the public listened to the proclamation.
Gun salutes took place in Hyde Park and as seen here at the Tower of London, as the Principal Proclamation was read.
A second Proclamation was read at the Royal Exchange at in the City of London. State Trumpeters led a procession which included the Lord Mayor as well as various City officers.
Officials and elected members of the City of London Corporation doffed their hats.
Following the ceremonies King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace. His coronation may not be for many months yet - some 16 months passed between the death of Queen Elizabeth's father and her coronation in June 1953.