In pictures: Mourning across the UK
As word spread of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, people began laying flowers and paying tribute across the UK.
At Buckingham Palace thousands of people arrived to lay flowers and take pictures of the Queen's home, where the flag flew at half mast.
News of the monarch's death was posted at the gates of the palace.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon and, despite the weather, flowers were soon left by the gates.
Windsor Castle was the Queen's much-loved home. Locals here saw her as their neighbour.
A minute's silence was held ahead of the Europa Conference League football match between West Ham Utd and FCSB at the London Stadium.
At another of the Queen's residences, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, mourners also laid flowers and paid their respects. One bouquet had a simple message.
The huge electronic billboard that overlooks London's Piccadilly Circus displayed an image of the Queen that attracted the attention of passers by.