In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne

The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation later. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.

King Charles III leaving Balmoral this morningGetty Images
King Charles III looked thoughtful as he left the Balmoral estate, where Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday afternoon
Reuters
Camilla also appeared sombre on the journey to Aberdeen Airport on Friday morning
Reuters
Dressed in mourning clothes of a black suit, the new monarch was seen walking to the aircraft
Reuters
He greeted staff before embarking on the flight

The King's sons, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the Duke of Sussex also left Balmoral on Friday.

Reuters
Early on Friday morning, Prince Harry was seen leaving for Windsor where he and his wife are due to stay until after the period of national mourning ends
Reuters
Prince Harry also caught a flight from Aberdeen airport
Getty Images
He was seen putting his arm around a member of staff as they spoke on the way to his flight
Reuters
King Charles was driven away from RAF Northolt in a royal limousine
PA Media
Crowds lined the roads as the new King and Queen Consort arrived at Buckingham Palace
PA Media
King Charles stepped out of the vehicle at Buckingham Palace as the monarch for the first time
PA Media
King Charles then stopped to shake hands and speak to members of the public who had gathered outside the palace
PA Media
Some greeted the King with kisses and well wishes, while others offered him their sympathy and condolences
PA Media
He also read messages left at the palace to his mother the late Queen
PA Media
He was joined by Camilla as they read some of the tributes
Reuters
They then walked into Buckingham Palace for the first time as King and Queen Consort

More on this story

Related Topics