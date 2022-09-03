Your pictures on the theme of 'my summer'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "my summer". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

SunbirdJanet Elsworthy
Janet Elsworthy: "This beautiful sunbird seems to enjoy posing for the camera while drinking sugar water from a bottle that we hang in a tree in the garden."
David Donegan
David Donegani: "For various reasons we weren't able to get away on holiday this year, but I did manage a day at our nearest favourite beach in Heacham, North Norfolk with my lovely daughter."
Sarah Bevan
Sarah Bevan: "Aphrodite? Timeless and precious moments captured with my sister on an evening swim in the warm Aegean Sea, Greece this summer."
M Grootenboer
M Grootenboer: "Having a drink and cooling down in the Rijksmuseum fountain in Amsterdam."
Sue Evans
Sue Evans: "Everywhere so dry and warm and lots of time to say hello to friends in the hedgerows."
Wendy Santi
Wendy Santi: "The eyes have it."
Monica Berry
Monica Berry: "Sunshine on a dull day."
Jane Elle
Jane Elle: "Enjoying the feel of sand on my feet in Mallorca this summer."
Suzi Firenzi
Suzi Firenzi: "Taken on a day out in Manchester, I didn't notice the bees and went to press the button when my daughter pointed them out to me. We wondered why they were there."
Mike Furlong
Mike Furlong: "I have enjoyed rising early this summer to take Timber the Bernese mountain dog on a walk up the hills on either side of Corfe Castle. We both enjoy the spectacular sunrises and views."
Julian Alper
Julian Alper: "While out walking recently on Mount Arbel, near the Sea of Galilee, on a beautiful and hot summer day, I saw this rather beautiful swallowtail. I was reminded of Keats, who wrote: 'I almost wish we were butterflies and liv'd but three summer days.'"
Ronald Timms
Ronald Timms: "These two girls enjoying and taking part in the evening entertainment in Piazza Navona just summed up our feelings that day. Taken the day after our 50th anniversary on our first ever trip to Rome, it just seemed right to borrow the title from Leonard Cohen."
Jane Matcham
Jane Matcham: "Our dog Rosie meets with her brothers Louis and Miso every two weeks for a walk. This was a particularly warm early morning capturing 'my summer'."
Gerry Fee
Gerry Fee: "A misty morning at the reservoir."
Dominic Lund-Conlon
Dominic Lund-Conlon: "Harvesting is always the peak of the summer work in rural Norfolk."
Neil Armstrong
Neil Armstrong: "While on holiday in Dorset, we hopped over to Portland Bill one evening to watch a spectacular sunset and moonrise. On the way back I found out that my children are never too old for a go on the swings!"
Susan Hobson
Susan Hobson: "Our grandson Oscar strawberry picking in the sunshine. Horsforth, Leeds."
Yevhen Kostiuk
Yevhen Kostiuk: "This photo was taken in the Carpathians. I like these dark silhouettes on the white clouds."
Phoebe Dill
Phoebe Dill: "Cumbrian summers can be filled with a lot of rain and grey skies, which hold their own beauty, but when the sun comes out it is glorious."

