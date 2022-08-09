Issey Miyake's fashion in pictures
Issey Miyake has died aged 84, leaving behind a legacy of revolutionary fashion design.
Born in Hiroshima in Japan in 1938, Miyake was just seven years old when the city was devastated by an atomic bomb dropped by the United States. His mother died of radiation exposure three years later.
Miyake was known to work with traditional and modern fashion techniques and pioneered the use of different materials in his creations.
He built a global fashion brand, which included designing Steve Jobs' famous black turtleneck jumpers.
Here's a look back at some images showcasing his designs during his long career.
