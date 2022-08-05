World Sports Photography Awards 2022 winners revealed
An image of a butterfly resting on tennis player Naomi Osaka's fingertips, by David Gray, has been named overall winner of the World Sports Photography Awards.
The photo was taken at the 2021 Australian Open and shows Ms Osaka, Japan's four-time Grand Slam winner, give a helping hand to a stray butterfly when it landed on her.
"This is a breathtaking image," said the competition's co-founder, Simon Burton.
"Sports Photography captures special moments and tells unique stories, but most of all it draws you in and reveals the unexpected. It forces you to look again and reconsider."
The competition, now in its third year, received more than 7,000 entries from around the world, with categories including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics and Football.
Here are the rest of the winners across 23 other categories.
Aquatic: Dressel by Ian MacNicol
Athletics: Uno Due Tre by Samuel Barnes
Baseball: Home Run Robbery by Abbie Parr
Basketball: Action by Kevin Jairaj
Boxing: Untitled by Richard Pelham
Cricket: Untitled by Muhammad Arbaz
Cycling: Siena Loves Giro d'Italia by Ashley & Jered Gruber
Equestrian: Egerton Equestrian by Mike Egerton
Formula 1: Verstappen Crash by Clive Rose
Golf: Untitled by Richard Heathcote
Gymnastics: Untitled by Ashley Landis
Ice Hockey: What A Mess by Bruce Bennett
Martial Arts: Untitled by John Barry
Motor Sports: Rally Dakar 2021 by Marian Chytka
Other: Chen LiJun Tokyo 2020 by Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez
Racquet Sports: Paralympics by Donald Miralle
Rugby: Untitled by Steve Haag
Urban & Extreme: Untitled by Morgan Treacy
Venues & Views: Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony by Mark Edward Harris
Water Sports: Untitled by Morgan Treacy
Winter Sports: Biathlon World Championships by Joel Marklund