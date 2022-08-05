World Sports Photography Awards 2022 winners revealed

An image of a butterfly resting on tennis player Naomi Osaka's fingertips, by David Gray, has been named overall winner of the World Sports Photography Awards.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka removes a butterfly from her dress as she plays against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during the women’s singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on 12 February 2021.David Gray

The photo was taken at the 2021 Australian Open and shows Ms Osaka, Japan's four-time Grand Slam winner, give a helping hand to a stray butterfly when it landed on her.

"This is a breathtaking image," said the competition's co-founder, Simon Burton.

"Sports Photography captures special moments and tells unique stories, but most of all it draws you in and reveals the unexpected. It forces you to look again and reconsider."

The competition, now in its third year, received more than 7,000 entries from around the world, with categories including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics and Football.

Here are the rest of the winners across 23 other categories.

American Football: Army Navy by Dustin Satloff

Dustin Satloff
Players for the Army Black Knights, representing the United States Military Academy, sit in the locker room before a game against the Navy Midshipmen, of the US Naval Academy, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Aquatic: Dressel by Ian MacNicol

Ian MacNicol
Caeleb Dressel wins 100m butterfly gold for the USA in world record time at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021.

Athletics: Uno Due Tre by Samuel Barnes

Samuel Barnes/Sportsfile
Italian Ambra Sabatini celebrates winning gold and breaking the world record in the Women's Paralympic 100m, alongside compatriots Martina Caironi and Monica Contrafatto, who came second and third, at the Toyko Paralympic Games.

Baseball: Home Run Robbery by Abbie Parr

Abbie Parr
Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers takes a home run away from Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, in May 2021.

Basketball: Action by Kevin Jairaj

Kevin Jairaj
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith grabs the ball over Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Boxing: Untitled by Richard Pelham

RICHARD PELHAM
Ebanie Bridges of Australia sustains a gruesome eye injury during the vacant WBA world bantamweight title fight in London against Great Britain's Shannon Courtenay. Bridges was defeated by unanimous decision in the April 2021 bout.

Cricket: Untitled by Muhammad Arbaz

Muhammed Arbaz
Pakistan's left-handed cricketer, Khushdil Shah, plays a shot during a match in the National Stadium in Karachi.

Cycling: Siena Loves Giro d'Italia by Ashley & Jered Gruber

Ashley & Jered Gruber
Spectators in the narrow streets of Siena, Italy, watch the peloton ride through during stage 12 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia.

Equestrian: Egerton Equestrian by Mike Egerton

Mike Egerton
Charles Bishop rides racehorse Goring at Wolverhampton Racecourse in the Betway Handicap.

Football: Championship Photobombing by Eloisa Sanchez de Alba

ELOISA SANCHEZ DE ALBA
Players from Cruz Azul celebrate winning the Mexican Football League Championship after the club's 23-year championship drought, by beating Santos Laguna 2-1 on aggregate at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Formula 1: Verstappen Crash by Clive Rose

Clive Rose
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing kicks his tyre after crashing during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit.

Golf: Untitled by Richard Heathcote

Richard Heathcote
Bryson DeChambeau, USA, plays a shot at the ninth hole during Saturday Afternoon Fourball Matches at the 43rd Ryder Cup. The United States regained the Ryder Cup with a record 19-9 victory over Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Gymnastics: Untitled by Ashley Landis

Ashley Landis
China's Guan Chenchen, 16, wins the gold medal in the beam final, finishing ahead of her team-mate Tang Xijing and the USA's Simone Biles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ice Hockey: What A Mess by Bruce Bennett

Bruce Bennett
Players from the Pittsburgh Penguins defend against the New Jersey Devils late in the third period of their National Hockey League game at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Penguins defeated the Devils 3-1.

Martial Arts: Untitled by John Barry

John Barry
Max Holloway (left) hits Calvin Kattar during their UFC Featherweight bout at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Holloway defeated Kattar by unanimous decision.

Motor Sports: Rally Dakar 2021 by Marian Chytka

Marian Chytka
Driver Yasi Seidan manoeuvres during the 2021 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

Other: Chen LiJun Tokyo 2020 by Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez

Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez
Chinese weightlifter Chen Lijun secures the gold medal in the Men’s 67kg Weightlifting category at the Toyko Olympics.

Racquet Sports: Paralympics by Donald Miralle

Donald Miralle
Alexa Szvitacs of Team Hungary serves during the Women’s Doubles Table Tennis match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rugby: Untitled by Steve Haag

Steve Haag
South Africa’s Franco Mostert wins a lineout against the British and Irish Lions in their Rugby Union match at the Cape Town Stadium. South Africa earned a 19-16 victory to win the third and deciding Test of the series.

Urban & Extreme: Untitled by Morgan Treacy

Morgan Treacy
Catalin Preda of Romania dives from the 27 metre-platform at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Downpatrick Head, Ireland, in September 2021.

Venues & Views: Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony by Mark Edward Harris

Mark Edward Harris
Fireworks rise above the Olympic Stadium in Japan during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Water Sports: Untitled by Morgan Treacy

Morgan Treacy
Czech Republic's Lukas Rohan in action during the Men’s C-1 Slalom at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, Japan. The canoeist won the Olympic silver medal for the event.

Winter Sports: Biathlon World Championships by Joel Marklund

Joel Marklund
Linn Persson of Sweden competes at the IBU Biathlon World Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia, on 13 February 2021.

All photos courtesy of World Sports Photography Awards

More on this story

Related Topics