Your pictures on the theme of 'barriers'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "barriers". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Dog looking under a fenceFeldore McHugh
Feldore McHugh: "The barrier of a fence wasn't going to stop this little dog from seeing what was going on on the other side."
Mark Stubbs
Mark Stubbs: "I was out taking butterfly pictures at lunchtime, not far from Harwarden village (hottest place in Wales for the two consecutive days before)[, Flintshire]. Wow it was hot and the golden grasses, I could imagine a cattle drive out on the vast ranges of American western movies. But with a sun-bleached post and barbed wire so neutral, it seemed fitting to take it back to the time before grand colour movies."
Tony Dowell
Tony Dowell: "In the event, more of a gesture than a real barrier, but required careful negotiation before we proceeded."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "These barriers closing a road at Ham Common[, Dorset,] are erected annually for toad safety when they are migrating to their breeding ground."
Oli Louch
Oli Louch: "Can't go over it, can't go under it… because my owner has to open it."
Kay Walker
Kay Walker: "Heading for The Shard, London, we noticed the workwear was coordinated with the barrier."
Ian Simmonds
Ian Simmonds: "These two North Yorkshire sheep seemed to want to use the stile when they could have just trotted round."
Philippe Roberge
Philippe Roberge: "A beautiful Scotland castle on the shore of a lake. This picture was shot in 35mm with a Nikon and I had the negative scanned so I could have a digital copy."
Tony McDonald
Tony McDonald: "During a recent holiday in Northumberland, my wife and I climbed the hill at Housesteads Roman fort, Vercovicium, to where the only part of Hadrian's Wall that you are allowed to walk on can be found."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "A clear message."
Nick Mills
Nick Mills: "A couple of years ago, our granddaughter was peering over a small wall in the village. She was soon joined by our two dogs. I never did spot what they were looking at."
David Woodcock
David Woodcock: "This calf having a good old scratch between two small trees. These cows roam free across Greenham Common[, Berkshire,] and are used as part of the natural land-maintenance programme."
Wal Wenden
Wal Wenden: "A coastal barrier - following the ancient coastal footpath approaching Kynance Cove, Helston, Cornwall."
Emily Renshaw
Emily Renshaw: "The fence is stopping Rita from reaching her snacks. Taken in Newquay, Cornwall."

