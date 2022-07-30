Your pictures on the theme of 'barriers'

Image caption,

Mark Stubbs: "I was out taking butterfly pictures at lunchtime, not far from Harwarden village (hottest place in Wales for the two consecutive days before)[, Flintshire]. Wow it was hot and the golden grasses, I could imagine a cattle drive out on the vast ranges of American western movies. But with a sun-bleached post and barbed wire so neutral, it seemed fitting to take it back to the time before grand colour movies."