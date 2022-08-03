Sixth-form students use art to explore the future of the planet

More than 180 sixth-form students from 64 colleges in England reflect on sustainability and the challenges facing the environment, in online exhibition Planet Future.

An animated pictures of a woman and man showing two different versions of life. One with beautiful depiction of nature landscape and the other chaos and destructionTrinity Fairman
Finding a balance, by Trinity Fairman, from Windsor College, Berkshire

"The sustainability agenda has never been more important and the exhibition highlights students' hopes and fears about the future, while also showcasing their enormous creativity and innovation," said the UK government's former minister for skills, Alex Burghart, who launched the exhibition.

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), which coordinated the exhibition, said: "These works indicate how young people are feeling about our climate and the environment.

"It is imperative that we keep the arts in education secure and flourishing.

"If young people are to make a truly valuable contribution to society, even if they are to be successful scientists, engineers, doctors and technicians, they need to develop their creative skills, their artistic sensitivities and their ability to interact with others."

Here is a selection of work from the exhibition.

Dolcie Donaldson
Botanical, by Dolcie Donaldson, from Cirencester College, Gloucestershire
Eleigh-Mae Wood
Broken, by Eleigh-Mae Wood, from St John Rigby College, Wigan
Sean Stobart
Changing Landscape, by Sean Stobart, from Durham Sixth Form Centre
Bethany Lipscombe
Decaying Future, by Bethany Lipscombe, from Long Road Sixth Form College, Cambridge
Sai Earl-Beckley
Doomsday, by Sai Earl-Beckley, from Durham Sixth Form Centre
Nathan Dixon
Freeze, by Nathan Dixon, from Runshaw College, Leyland, Lancashire
Bianca Osei-Owusu
In Our Hands?, by Bianca Osei-Owusu, from Christ the King Sixth Forms, south London
Ellie Johnston
Last Plant Standing, by Ellie Johnston, from Wilberforce Sixth Form College, Hull
Aliesha Bayliss
Marine Plastic Pollution, by Aliesha Bayliss, from King Edward VI College, Stourbridge, Dudley
Peter Symonds
Nature and Mankind, by Serge Wynne, from Peter Symonds College, Winchester, Hampshire
Anna Kinstler
Plastic Growth, by Anna Kinstler, from Greenhead College, Huddersfield
Deividas Bukauskas
Plastic in the Oceans, by Deividas Bukauskas, from Havering Sixth Form College, Hornchurch
Ellie Harlin
Rising Sea, by Ellie Harlin, from Worcester Sixth Form College
Salem Ahmed
Save Ocean, by Salem Ahmed, from Bolton Sixth Form College
Sophie Ferguson
Submerge, by Sophie Ferguson, from St Vincent College, Hampshire
Frankie Sharp
When Will the Fires Stop?, by Frankie Sharp, from the College of Richard Collyer, West Sussex
Victoria Ward
World in our Hands, by Victoria Ward, from the College of Richard Collyer, West Sussex
Flossie Hills
Yell-o, by Flossie Hills, from Esher Sixth Form College, Surrey

Planet Future runs until 15 August.

All photographs subject to copyright.

