Heatwave: Americans face blistering temperatures
- Published
More than nine million people across eight states in northern and central US were under heat alerts Monday - a number that is expected to grow in the coming days.
In the coming week, some 70% of Americans will experience temperatures in the 90s (more than 32 degrees Celsius), and nearly 20% of the country will see the temperatures near or above 100F.
Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather-related hazard each year.
An average of 138 people were killed in the US every year from 1990 through 2019 due to excessive heat, according to the National Weather Service.
