Your pictures on the theme of 'exercise'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "exercise". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Sue Evans
Sue Evans: "Love walking out and about anywhere, so need comfortable boots for the day."
Louise Sherratt
Louise Sherratt: "The best exercise is the one you actually do."
Laura Fennell
Laura Fennell: "Alaskan Malamutes, Maya and Aztec, never say no to a run."
Charlotte Whitaker
Charlotte Whitaker: "Going on a long walk in the autumn leaves."
Samantha Kent
Samantha Kent: "Nothing beats the sense of speed and the beat of the board flying over the water."
John Millican
John Millican: "Puffin warming up for exercise on Inner Farne."
Daniela Florescu
Daniela Florescu: "These rocks will cry out."
Dan Odette
Dan Odette: "Boots up on a hiking break at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona, US."
N Ambrose
N. Ambrose: "Early morning male mallard synchronised swimming session at Sussex Wildlife Trust Woods Mill."
Susie Hill-Haimes
Susie Hill-Haimes: "Two of Wilf's favourite activities- ball and swimming. He would exercise all day if he could."
Jen Hansford
Jen Hansford: "Beach Pilates, Pagham Harbour, on the Sussex coast."
Jane Williams
Jane Williams: "Man and dog."
Jon Line
Jon Line: "Training on the Isle of Wight for Channel relay swim."
Jonathan Nettelfield
Jonathan Nettelfield: "Unbridled joy."
Anita Pine
Anita Pine sent in a picture of her cat, as she says exercise is "not for everyone".

The next theme is "great drives" and the deadline for entries is 14 June 2022.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

