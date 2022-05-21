Your pictures on the theme of 'on the water'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "on the water". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Prantik Biswas
Prantik Biswas: "A surfer keeps his balance amongst the wild waves."
Alex Ashby
Alex Ashby: 'Visiting Sai Kung in Hong Kong, I stopped to watch this man very unsteadily make his way to shore."
Katharine Simkins
Katharine Simkins: "Some over-enthusiastic paddling at Goatee Beach opposite Southampton Docks on a beautiful winter's morning. Sound carries on the water and I expect the dock workers all heard my daughter's loud complaints about her squelchy wellies."
Richard Highes
Richard Highes: "At this beautiful time of year, you have to love every fluffy duckling, gosling and cygnet exploring the world for the first time."
Niels Andersen
Niels Andersen: "The harbour in Ilulissat, Greenland, is packed with ice after a stormy night."
Amer Latif
Amer Latif: "An example of the surface tension properties of water against a safety pin. The striped reflection is used to show how the water bends around the pin."
Victoria Schaal
Victoria Schaal: "A calm sea in the Caribbean."
Martin Pilkington
Martin Pilkington: "Admiring the skills and patience of a team of fishermen on the serene Inle Lake in Burma" [Myanmar].
Nigel Caulkett
Nigel Caulkett: "Winnie loves to get out on the water in the summer. She always wears her life jacket, because she is not the best swimmer."
Hayley King
Hayley King: "An elegant swan on Cherry Hinton lake, Cambridge."
Gary Framingham
Gary Framingham took this during an early Easter Sunday morning walk by the River Chet in Norfolk.
Jane Elle
Jane Elle: "An unusual encounter on the water."
Sarah Bailey
Sarah Bailey: "This fallen leaf floating on the water at Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest, Kent, reminds me of a star suspended in an inky night sky."
Adam Berry
Adam Berry: "I love the way this image has a wow factor. It was taken free diving without tanks on a single breath. The scuba divers give a feeling of how deep it is, then you look at the bottom and see my friend sitting on the rock, that's when the wow comes in. To think he can go that deep on one breath gives a real sense of how far he went and what it takes. At that depth, your lungs are squeezed from the pressure and it almost feels like they are empty."

The next theme is "Exercise" and the deadline for entries is 31 May 2022.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

More on this story

Related Topics