Your pictures on the theme of 'spring walks'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "spring walks". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Shiela Winwright
Shiela Winwright: "Beautiful spring blossom on a tree along a main road in Colchester, Essex, England."
Barany Krisztina
Barany Krisztina: "Between March and May every year the famous botanical garden Keukenhof in Holland attracts visitors from all over the world. They can admire the blooms of not less than seven million bulbous flowers, such as tulips and hyacinths. Here a group of visitors is pictured enjoying a stroll among the blossoming fields on this sunny Easter Monday."
Eliza Dutton
Eliza Dutton: "A dog I was watching found this kit (a baby raccoon) near the forest in Michigan, USA, one spring. Although fully grown raccoons are nocturnal, it is quite normal for babies to wander out of their nest during the daytime. This little guy got tuckered out doing so."
Clive Tobin
Clive Tobin: "Need to work on camouflage."
Mallory Munien
Mallory Munien: "A green baby grasshopper is spotted on an orange coneflower."
Jemma Paradise
Jemma Paradise: "Nowadays, only seagulls and tourists escape from Alcatraz, seen in the distance on this evening walk in San Francisco."
Essam Higazi
Essam Higazi: "Sunrise walk, from the aged eastern harbour of Alexandria City, Egypt."
Martin Chamberlain
Martin Chamberlain: "My friend Sally's cockapoo, Mimi, loves her 'walks', though they are usually undertaken at a greyhound's pace. This image was taken in Buchan Country Park in West Sussex in spring last year."
Richard Hughes
Richard Hughes: "Lovely to show my son fields of golden rapeseed and beautiful blue skies for the first time this Easter holiday. Nothing like a long countryside walk to relax and unwind."
Chandra Mayor
Chandra Mayor: "Walking my granddaughter to school on Easter Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, after a surprise Easter snowstorm. Spring in the North."
Heatehr Ward
Heather Ward: "Walking through the Glow in the Park Spring Lantern Festival at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, in Palm Desert, California, just after nightfall."
Tom Shelford
Tom Shelford: "Congestion in Dorset for the Easter getaway."
Michael Parker
Michael Parker: "Spotted while on a spring walk on Camber Sands, East Sussex, England. The sea had left ripples in the sand to sparkle in the morning sunshine."
Mark Beeley
Mark Beeley: "My wife relaxing on Anglesey, north-west Wales, after a spring walk."
Megan Long
Megan Long: "I love going into the New Forest, walking around and taking in all of the wildlife around me."

