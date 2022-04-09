Your pictures on the theme of 'hidden'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "hidden". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Gill Helps
Gill Helps: "Now you see her, now you don't. My two-year-old granddaughter Cecily, totally immersed in her ball pool, except for her feet in pink tights."
Karen Straus
Karen Straus: "A western gull gathers building material for its nest. It was a treat seeing the large bird, with a twig in its beak, partially hidden by spring greenery. This photograph was taken in La Jolla, a beach community near San Diego, California, USA noted for its marine life, from cliffs full of nesting seabirds, to sandy and rocky haul outs for harbour seals and sea lions."
Ernest Gomez
Ernest Gomez: "A welcome bit of shelter from the scorching summer sun in my Mediterranean hometown of Gibraltar - under a street lamp, with the sun hidden above it."
Philip Williams
Philip Williams: "We came across a family of mountain goats on the hiking trail and the kid was sceptical of us, so hid behind mum."
Julie Upstone
Julie Upstone: "Small bugs hidden from view feeding on the nectar from the crocus flower."
Lynn Wilson
Lynn Wilson: "Whilst out walking with my local camera club, we spotted this outdoor swimming pool which was hidden up high."
Cris Katch
Cris Katch: "A wide-eyed flounder taking it easy on the sea bed off Playa Chica Beach in Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote. They mimic the sandy bottom well to go unnoticed. Cute when they shimmy away when disturbed."
Bobby Ford
Bobby Ford: "A common lizard camouflaged against its background."
Silas Matthews
Silas Matthews: "Out for a daily walk, I noticed strong reflections and saw this interesting engraved window. It wasn't until I got home that I noticed my hidden face appeared as some kind of screen, a frame within a frame."
Richard Cooper
Richard Cooper: "Hidden in plain sight. Chipmunks frequent our bird feeders that hang from an old hollow pear tree. When we approach they run inside the tree and often pop their heads out to check to see if the coast is clear. They are well hidden, as their heads look like a broken branch, and they can remain motionless for minutes at a time."
Mike Robinson
Mike Robinson: "I'll just slip in here amongst all the other film canisters where no-one will find me."
Jane Elle
Jane Elle: "The bright red mace that covers the seed lies hidden inside the nutmeg fruit. I was shown this at a market in Kerala."
Mark Stewart
Mark Stewart: "I noticed these feet sticking out as I peered over the promenade at Blackpool. Had to take a picture."
Jane Elle
Jane Elle: "Early in the morning I found my shadow hiding in a tree while staying near Baxter State Park in Maine."
Jenni Harrison
Jenni Harrison sent in a portrait of her daughter.
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "The shadow of a tiny snake hidden under a leaf."
Ashley Rolando
Ashley Rolando: "A belly flop into the dog's bed resulted in a partially hidden toddler...not pictured is the highly unamused dog."

