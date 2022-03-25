US photographer Dirck Halstead dies at 85

Getty Images
Halstead takes a picture in Hue, Vietnam, in 1972.

The celebrated American photojournalist Dirck Halstead has died at the age of 85.

Halstead's striking images captured many landmark moments in US history, from the Vietnam War and the fall of Saigon in 1975, to the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan and the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Dirck Halstead / Getty Images
Two Chinook helicopters hover above a road as they evacuate soldiers and supplies of the South Vietnamese 18th Division.

During the Vietnam War he was the United Press International (UPI) picture bureau chief in Saigon.

Dirck Halstead / Getty Images
Americans and their dependents wait outside the US Embassy in Saigon, for buses to go to Tan Son Nhut Airbase.
Dirck Halstead
US Marines evacuate Americans and Vietnamese at Tan Son Nhut Airbase, in South Vietnam. The people are running to escape fire from North Vietnamese troops.
Dirck Halstead / Getty Images
South Vietnamese refugees in boats approach a US warship to seek refuge, in April 1975

Halstead was made Senior White House Photographer for Time magazine in 1972, and was one of the few photographers to cover President Nixon's trip to China.

Dirck Halstead/Bettmann/Getty Images
President Richard Nixon, with Premier Zhou Enlai, visits Hangzhou, one of the beauty spots of China.
Dirck Halstead/Liaison/Getty Images
Chaos surrounds shooting victims immediately after the assassination attempt on President Reagan, March 30, 1981, by John Hinkley Jr. outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC.
Dirck Halstead / Getty Images
Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan stride across the stage towards each other at their first summit meeting in November 1985, in Geneva, Switzerland

Halstead held the record for the most Time magazine covers shot by a photographer. He shot 49 of them, including the photograph of former White House intern Monica Lewinsky embracing President Bill Clinton during a fundraising event in 1996.

Dirck Halstead / Liaison Agency

All photos subject to copyright

