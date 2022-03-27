Your pictures on the theme of 'into the blue'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "into the blue". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Sharon Forrest
Sharon Forrest: "Duke and his dad, perfectly in sync, take things at a steady pace around the doggy agility course, near Llanidloes, mid-Wales."
Sandra Gibson
Sandra Gibson: "Irregular-shaped raindrops formed on the shiny surface of a new dog poo bin."
Jane Elle
Jane Elle: "My friend, Corinna, in Sardinia. You can just make out the Isola di Tavolara, as well as some drinks, reflected in her sunglasses."
Eliza Dutton
Eliza Dutton: "I came upon this tree while camping in Michigan's upper peninsula. I instantly fell in love with how its veiny roots stretched for the clouds. In the hazy blue sky you can see the beginnings of a turbulent thunderstorm which drenched us in our tent that night."
Jade Blue
Jade Blue: "After months travelling in a van, we retreated to my parents' place in Wales for the first lockdown. The days were brighter for these wellies that my stepmom gifted me to match my name."
Harald Loeffler
Harald Loeffler: "Staring into the gas fire pit one evening during a lull in conversation as the fuel was turned low, I tried to capture the blue flame on the glass rocks, waiting for both the flame and discussion to change intensity."
Richard Wagstaff
Richard Wagstaff: "It was mid-afternoon, and the way the sunlight illuminated the glacier was stunning. The guy on the rock was about 500m (0.3 miles) away from it."
Karim Shokair
Karim Shokair: "In celebration on Mother's Day, my partner floating freely in the blue at the beautiful North Coast in Egypt."
Patty Schoina
Patty Schoina: "The picture was taken from an abandoned building of an old sulphur mine on Milos, Greece. The water turns from warm yellow to deep blue leaving no trace. Two time frames reflected on a window."
Madeleine Garner
Madeleine Garner: "My daughter organises her art supplies by colour; blue is her favourite."
Paul Griffiths
Paul Griffiths: "A P-47 Thunderbolt World War Two American fighter at Southport Air Show, September 2019."
Louise Sherrat
Louise Sherratt: "To me, flowers are happiness."
Guhesh Ramanathan
Guhesh Ramanathan: "This was the beginning of a night dive in the Andaman Islands, the play of the light in the deep water was fantastic."
Nadia Badinelli
Nadia Badinelli: "One of the frequent visitors to our allotment."
Laura Boot
Laura Booth: "A blue tit against a blue sky on a cold winter's morning."

The next theme is "hidden" and the deadline for entries is 5 April 2022.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

More on this story

Related Topics