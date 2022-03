Image caption,

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe takes centre stage alongside her husband, Richard, at a press conference hosted by Labour MP Tulip Siddiq in London. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent six years in detention in Iran on spying charges. At the press conference, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe took issue with the credit her husband gave ministers for her release, saying: "I have seen five foreign secretaries change over the course of six years. How many foreign secretaries does it take for someone to come home?"