The art of the album cover
A new exhibition at The Photographers' Gallery in London celebrates the art of the album cover, and includes records by music legends such as Diana Ross, Miles Davis, and The Rolling Stones.
The exhibition includes more than 200 covers, and focuses on highlighting the role photography plays in defining artists and bands.
While many of the artists on the covers will be instantly recognisable, the exhibition also illuminates the contributions of photographers and visual artists that are often overlooked.
"Photography has played such a huge part in the evolution and desirability of album covers, as well as in shaping the careers and profile of photographers, artists and bands, so we felt an exhibition that celebrated this art form was long overdue," says Brett Rogers, director of The Photographers' Gallery.
One of the key things Mr Rogers wants to highlight in this exhibition is the fruitfulness and intensity of the creative relationships between photographers, artists and labels resulting in covers that really show the interchange of ideas and talent.
He points to photographer David Bailey's covers for The Rolling Stones, Jean-Paul Goude's groundbreaking work with Grace Jones, Francis Woolf's definitive series of Blue Note record covers, and Pennie Smith's work with The Clash.
"Ultimately this is a celebration of photography and a love letter to record covers," says Mr Rogers.
"We also wanted to show how many photographers honed their careers, or started out, by creating images for album covers.
"We would love it if visitors went on to delve deeper into the work of the photographers who maybe they weren't so familiar with, as well as to look at their own record collections anew."
For the Record: Photography & the Art of the Album Cover will be on display at The Photographers' Gallery, London from 8 April until 12 June 2022.
All photographs courtesy The Photographers' Gallery