Laptop art: From Vans to Harry Styles
Photographic student Thorsten Mjölnir has always been fascinated by the way people personalise and mark their possessions, which inspired him to look at the way students decorate their laptops.
Falmouth and Exeter university share a library, on the Penryn campus, in Cornwall, which Mjölnir describes as having a delicious mix of students across all sorts of courses, from politics to photography.
Falmouth is a creative-arts university where Mjölnir studies press and editorial photography.
"I am interested in people and stories," he says Mjölnir.
"These laptops show both these things."
These images are actually scans of the laptops made on the library photocopier while students were studying for their dissertations.
"If I noticed something that looked interesting to me, I would approach the person, explain my idea and ask if I could put their laptop on the photocopier," Mjölnir says.
"Everyone was keen and I think maybe it was because they liked the distraction.
"I even became somewhat of an expert at guessing the courses the students were on just from the cover, which was fun to play.
"I noticed that people normally had lots of stickers, or none.
"It was unusual for people to have just one sticker - but when I did see laptops with a single sticker, I liked it.
"My favourite laptop is the one with the five birds on it.
"The owner is a woman who is fascinated by corvids."
Here are a selection of the images Mjölnir made.