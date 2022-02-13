BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of winter walks

Published

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of winter walks. Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Image source, Harald Loeffler
Image caption,
Harald Loeffler: "After a fresh snowfall, you can see where and how animals have made their way, stopping to rest among the freshly fallen aspen leaves in California's high country."
Image source, Lia Mageira
Image caption,
Lia Mageira: "A winter day in Petroupoli, Greece, a year ago, when we were in quarantine and people had the chance to enjoy the snow- it was a wonderful moment on my balcony when I saw the mother with her child to enjoy their walk."
Image source, Sue Norton
Image caption,
Sue Norton: "Bird-watching walk on a grey afternoon at Wheldrake Ings Nature Reserve, near York."
Image source, Jules Wilson
Image caption,
Jules Wilson: "Waiting for me to climb the stile as quick as he does."
Image source, Enzo Peccinott
Image caption,
Enzo Peccinotti: "Taken at Brockwell Lido, in [south] London - though obviously too cold for bare feet."
Image source, Nadine Beasley
Image caption,
Nadine Beasley: "Eleanor and her pony Honey wrapped up warm for the walk home."
Image source, Saffron Covill
Image caption,
Saffron Covill: "This charming robin poses proudly at Ickworth National Trust property in Bury St Edmunds[, Suffolk,] - a true beauty, which we were lucky enough to encounter whilst on a wintry family walk in January."
Image source, Peter Trafford
Image caption,
Peter Trafford: "Winter sun shining through the old man's beard."
Image source, Steve Demeranville
Image caption,
Steve Demeranville: "A winter walk in Costa Rica, during my winter vacation from snowy New England."
Image source, Adam Kautsky
Image caption,
Adam Kautsky: "I took this picture of my two favourite mini-figures on a frosty morning in Balerno, [Edinburgh]. I loved the change of perspective, which gave the ice crystals on the bench armrest, usually hardly noticeable, an entirely new dimension."
Image source, Carolyn Howe
Image caption,
Carolyn Howe: "A -25C walk with frozen eyelashes, Alberta, Canada."
Image source, Verna Evans
Image caption,
Verna Evans: "The tranquillity of my early morning winter walk was shattered when a gaggle of Canada geese took off from Pen Ponds, in Richmond Park, [south-west London,] and flew over my head, with much honking and flapping of wings."
Image source, Lesley Woodman
Image caption,
Lesley Woodman: "A local walk through thick wintery fog - it was very ethereal, all sounds were subdued and the atmosphere was very cold. It felt like walking through the inside of a feather duvet."
Image source, Albert Mark
Image caption,
Albert Mark: "On New Year`s Day, we have a tradition of climbing Creag Beag, a popular hill above Kingussie, [Inverness-shire,] in the Cairngorms National Park. This was a view of some fellow walkers also enjoying the views."
Image source, Rodrigo Francisco
Image caption,
Rodrigo Francisco: "The most beautiful hour to go for a winter walk and appreciate the winter colours at Windsor forest."
Image source, Simon Kirk
Image caption,
Simon Kirk: "A memorable winter walk after dark in Finland, the bitter cold forgotten as we were treated to an amazing auroral display."
Image source, Paul Hargrove
Image caption,
Paul Hargrove: "Frozen dandelions - I was up at my allotment and saw these frozen to the glass on my greenhouse - beautiful."
Image source, Peter Carter
Image caption,
Peter Carter: "An early morning, frosty, woodland walk with three rescue dogs."
Image source, Suzann Rosamond
Image caption,
Suzann Rosamond: "Winter walk, better with friends."

The next theme is "on two wheels" and the deadline for entries is 22 February.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

More on this story

Related Topics