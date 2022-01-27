Survivors and leaders mark Holocaust Memorial Day
- Published
World leaders and survivors are marking Holocaust Memorial Day with remembrance services and events.
It honours the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution of other groups.
The day also marks the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, in what was then-Nazi-occupied Poland.
Set up in 1940, Auschwitz was initially intended to house Polish political prisoners - but it eventually became the largest of the Nazis' extermination camps, where Adolf Hitler's plan to kill all Jewish people - the "Final Solution" - was put in to practice.
About 1.1 million people were murdered there, mostly Jewish.
Here are some of the memorial events that took place during this year's Holocaust Memorial Day.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (above, left), the Speaker of Israel's Knesset parliament, Mickey Levy, (centre) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) laid wreaths at the concrete steles of Berlin's Holocaust Memorial.
Flags of the European Union, Israel and Germany were flown at half-mast in Berlin.
President of the lower house of the German parliament Baerbel Bas addressed a memorial ceremony at the Bundestag, in Berlin (below).
Mr Levi also spoke at the Bundestag.
In Austria, Chancellor Karl Nehammer (below, left) and Israel's Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, (right) attended a commemoration ceremony at the Mauthausen Memorial, the site of a Nazi concentration camp.
In Belgrade, members of the Serbian army's Honor Guard joined a memorial service at the monument for victims of the Nazi concentration camp Sajmiste.
Events were also held earlier in the week.
In York Minster's Chapter House, 600 candles were laid out in the shape of the Star of David.
